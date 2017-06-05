Police: Woman stole Impala from car lot

Police: Woman stole Impala from car lot

A Shelby woman is accused of going on a joy ride instead of returning a car she was test driving. The caller said a woman took a 2009 Chevrolet Impala for a test drive around 1 p.m. The man said more than three hours passed, and she still hadn't returned with the car.

