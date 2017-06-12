Police search for suspected shooter i...

Police search for suspected shooter in Bessemer City

Those living on North Seventh Street in Bessemer City were in for a surprise Sunday afternoon when they looked out their windows and saw seven police cars and officers carrying firearms stalking around a neighbor's house.  Police were at 605 N. 7th St. around 1 p.m. Sunday in search of a suspect in a shooting. According to police, the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. Sunday, but no one was injured.  Gastonia Police, Bessemer City Police and the Sheriff's Office were all on the scene Sunday at the home looking for the suspect in the shooting.

