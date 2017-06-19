Police: Drunk driver caught going 90 mph

Police say a drunk driver refused to let officers pat him down Thursday night after he was stopped for driving 90 mph through Ranlo. Danny Edward Welch, of 720 Greenhill Ave. in Gastonia, was pulled over on East Ozark Avenue around 10:30 p.m. for driving double the posted speed limit, according to arrest citations.

