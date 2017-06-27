Patriotic musical performance coming ...

Patriotic musical performance coming Friday in downtown Gastonia

Patriotism may never be in short supply in Gastonia, but the sounds of it will reverberate even more loudly throughout downtown later this week. The Rotary Centennial Pavilion will be the site of a special lunchtime concert organized by city leaders in advance of the Fourth of July holiday.

