On Stage: LTG ends a dreama season with "Man of La Mancha" Updated at
Another season is coming to an end at The Little Theater of Gastonia, but this ending may have a familiar sound for longtime patrons. “Man of La Mancha” is returning to The Little Theater of Gastonia for the first time since October 1973.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC