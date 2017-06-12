Nurses honor tiny 'graduates' leaving...

Nurses honor tiny 'graduates' leaving the NICU

The staff at CaroMont Health in Gastonia, North Carolina, honor their tiny patients with a special photo shoot and a graduation cap. About six months ago, Nurse Melissa Jordan began the "graduation ceremonies" after she helped care for an infant who spent 62 days in the NICU.

