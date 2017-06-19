North Carolina nurses hold graduation ceremonies for babies leaving NICU
GASTONIA, N.C. - A group of tiny graduates are being celebrated at a North Carolina hospital as they make the transition into their next phase of life. The nurses of CaroMont Regional Medical Center's Birthplace , the hospital's birthing and family care center, decided to hold tiny graduation ceremonies for babies leaving the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit .
