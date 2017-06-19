North Carolina nurses hold graduation...

North Carolina nurses hold graduation ceremonies for babies leaving NICU

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 20 Read more: WTHR-TV Indianapolis

GASTONIA, N.C. - A group of tiny graduates are being celebrated at a North Carolina hospital as they make the transition into their next phase of life. The nurses of CaroMont Regional Medical Center's Birthplace , the hospital's birthing and family care center, decided to hold tiny graduation ceremonies for babies leaving the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit .

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTHR-TV Indianapolis.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carmerton Historical Book. Jun 19 Apalmq 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Jun 18 Reggie Glitch Pack 286
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Cuba
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,111 • Total comments across all topics: 281,965,616

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC