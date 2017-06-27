New kidney dialysis center to hold op...

New kidney dialysis center to hold open house Thursday Updated at

A kidney health care provider with multiple dialysis centers in the area is opening another site that stands to benefit residents of western Gaston County. Fresenius Kidney Care's newest clinic will be located at 604 Canturbury Road in Kings Mountain, just east of I-85 and within the Gaston County limits.

