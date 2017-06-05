New Gastonia housing subdivision proposed at end off Huffstetler Road
Another cluster of new homes appears to be headed to one of the few remaining undeveloped pockets of land in southeast Gastonia. The Gastonia Planning Commission on Thursday will consider a rezoning request from a firm that owns more than 47 acres of property at the very end of Huffstetler Road.
