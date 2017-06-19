Neighborhood kids reunite all grown up Updated at

Neighborhood kids reunite all grown u...

Neighborhood kids reunite all grown up

Staying out 'til dark until their parents yelled “bedtime” was commonplace for about 30 friends who grew up in Gastonia's Chapel Acres neighborhood in the 1960s and 70s. Playing hide-and-go-seek, army in the woods, baseball in the late Firestone manager Cramer Little's vacant lot or exploring the huge drains underneath Interstate 85, which was under construction, were some of the group's favorite pastimes.

