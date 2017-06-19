Market, artist studios, cooking schoo...

Market, artist studios, cooking school proposed for downtown Gastonia bank building

Gastonia leaders on Tuesday hailed the positives in a pair of proposals for buying and redeveloping a key city-owned property downtown. In the end, their decision on the future of the Citizens National Bank building at 212 W. Main Ave., boiled down to comparing supposed pros and cons.

