Market, artist studios, cooking school proposed for downtown Gastonia bank building
Gastonia leaders on Tuesday hailed the positives in a pair of proposals for buying and redeveloping a key city-owned property downtown. In the end, their decision on the future of the Citizens National Bank building at 212 W. Main Ave., boiled down to comparing supposed pros and cons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC