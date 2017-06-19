Man wanted in SC leads Gastonia police on chase
A Gastonia man wanted in South Carolina is now in Gaston County Jail after leading police officers on a low-speed chase Saturday evening. Tuan Minh Tran, 34, has a several charges against him after he allegedly assaulted several officers and bystanders with a car, resisted arrest and drove a car with his license revoked through the streets of Gastonia while being chased by Gasonia Police.
