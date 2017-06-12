Man wanted for arson caught
A Gastonia man accused of setting fire to a trailer with a 3-year-old child inside has been arrested. James Richard Pruitt Jr., 48, was wanted for setting a fire in a Gaston County trailer park on the 100 block of Brian Circle near Mount Holly on Sunday morning. According to police, a dispute between Pruitt and the trailer's occupants, April Allen, her boyfriend and her 3-year-old son, led Pruitt to set the trailer on fire while all three were inside with their pets. He was booked into Gaston County jail around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.
