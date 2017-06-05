Man shot outside Gastonia apartment
Gyagus Abdul Wallace, 23, was shot in the arm in the incident, which occurred around 9 p.m. at the Glenn Oak Apartments on Glenn Street. Wallace was taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center with injuries not believed to be serious.
