Man pleads guilty to having sex with ...

Man pleads guilty to having sex with teen runaway

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A 23-year-old Gastonia man pleaded guilty Monday to charges related to him having sex with a teenage girl who had run away from a group home earlier this year. The 15-year-old ran away from her group home in March and ended up at a home in a Gastonia neighborhood, according to Assistant District Attorney Megan Rhoden.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot in alleged robbery Tue Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May 9 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,954

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC