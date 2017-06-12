Man dies week after being shot outside west Charlotte convenience store
According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, the shooting happened June 9 around 9:28 p.m. in the parking lot of a Exxon station in the 3200 block of Queen City Drive. Cornelius Drayton, 37, died Thursday at Caromont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia from injuries sustained in the shooting, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say.
