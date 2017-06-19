Ita s not a bird, ita s not Superman. Ita s a Navion plane

If you've driven by the Gastonia Municipal Airport in the last few days, you've probably seen some pretty neat, smaller looking planes that aren't usually there. The 56th Annual Fly-In of the American Navion Society is taking place in Gastonia this week, which means Navion plane collectors from all over the world flew to the airport Sunday to spend some time in the local area, according to a press release from the city of Gastonia. Navions are smaller U.S. planes with single-engines and four seats.

