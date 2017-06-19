In Concert: Hear music of Motown in Gastonia on Thursday Updated at

Motown Legacy Revue takes center stage at the Rotary Pavilion beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, on Main Avenue, downtown Gastonia. ABOUT THE BAND: The Motown Legacy Revue is a high energy band that brings back the glory days of all the classic 1960's hits plus the big songs from the more recent decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.