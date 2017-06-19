In Concert: Hear music of Motown in Gastonia on Thursday Updated at
Motown Legacy Revue takes center stage at the Rotary Pavilion beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 22, on Main Avenue, downtown Gastonia. ABOUT THE BAND: The Motown Legacy Revue is a high energy band that brings back the glory days of all the classic 1960's hits plus the big songs from the more recent decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Mon
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC