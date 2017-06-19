I-85 wreck kills Gastonia man

Police responded to the wreck on I-85 North just north of U.S. 321 around 12:03 a.m. Charles Robert Lowery, 46, was driving a 1987 Chevrolet S10 when he rear ended the trailer of a 2016 Freightliner 18-wheeler being driven by Amir Mirza, a 45-year-old Canadian. Neither speed nor alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor to the wreck, which occurred after the tractor trailer slowed down for road construction.

