I-85 widening projects get bumped up, down in newest plan
In the next 10 to 20 years, state transportation leaders plan to widen every mile of Interstate 85 that runs through Gaston County, breaking the work into three separate projects. The N.C. Department of Transportation's latest proposed changes were revealed this week, when it released its draft 10-year improvement plan that will run from 2018 to 2027. The state updates its Transportation Improvement Plan, or TIP, every two years, bumping up or shifting back funding for projects that are slated to begin at some point in that decade.
Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|9 hr
|MeMe
|2
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
