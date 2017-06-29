Heritage Oaks: Things have been fixed
Representatives at Heritage Oaks say the assisted living facility responded to reports of mistreatment and uncleanliness and most of the problems were fixed before the report even became public. Since a 135-page report was released in March by the Department of Health and Human Services, the facility has fired its administrator and maintenance technician and added a new nursing position to try to solve the problems state inspectors reported finding.
