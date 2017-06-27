Gastonia Police search for shooter
The Gastonia Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect wanted for attempted murder. Christopher Shaquille Adams, 23, has been charged with attempted first-degree murder after a shooting that occurred on June 15. Adams will be the third Gastonia man to be charged with attempted murder in a dispute that occurred on the day. According to police, Gyagus Wallace, 24, fired several shots at Cameron Je'Tur Robinson on June 11. Robinson was not hit, but Wallace allegedly made threats that he would return to kill him. But when Wallace returned it was him that was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital. Wallace was charged with attempted first-degree murder for his actions earlier in the day.
