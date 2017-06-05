Gastonia man trafficked heroin, polic...

Gastonia man trafficked heroin, police say

Justin Kyle Shook, 28, transported more than 4 grams and less than 14 grams of heroin in February and early March. The dates of the alleged offenses were Feb. 7, Feb. 22 and March 1 of this year, according to arrest warrants.

