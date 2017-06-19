Gastonia man charged with attempted murder

A local man is charged with attempted first-degree murder in the culmination of a long-time dispute, police say. Gyagus Abdul Wallace, 24, was booked into Gaston County Jail on Tuesday evening with a first-degree murder charge from an incident that happened June 11. According to Gastonia Police Sgt. Heath McMullan, on June 11 Wallace fired several shots at a Gastonia resident due to a long-time quarrel.

