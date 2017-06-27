Gastonia leader to attend signing of bill to fight opioid abuse
A Gastonia city leader who has worked to raise awareness about opioid abuse here will attend an event in Raleigh aimed at furthering that fight. Councilman Robert Kellogg will be present at 10 a.m. Thursday when Gov. Roy Cooper signs House Bill 243, known as the Strengthen Opioid Misuse Prevention Act.
