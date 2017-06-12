Gastonia grandmother tied up and robb...

Gastonia grandmother tied up and robbed at gunpoint Read Story Brandon Goldner

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: WCNC-TV Charlotte

Gastonia Police arrested a man after being accused of barging into a grandmother's house, tying her up at gunpoint and then robbing her on Friday afternoon. The victim, Jackie Badger, told NBC Charlotte she had her front door open that afternoon when William Ledbetter knocked on her door.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WCNC-TV Charlotte.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,949 • Total comments across all topics: 281,762,495

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC