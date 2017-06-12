Gastonia grandmother tied up and robbed at gunpoint Read Story Brandon Goldner
Gastonia Police arrested a man after being accused of barging into a grandmother's house, tying her up at gunpoint and then robbing her on Friday afternoon. The victim, Jackie Badger, told NBC Charlotte she had her front door open that afternoon when William Ledbetter knocked on her door.
