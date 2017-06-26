Gastonia employees get another holiday perk
City Council members on Tuesday voted unanimously to reinstate Veterans Day as a paid day off work for the city's roughly 816 full-time employees. It will boost the number of annual paid holidays for city workers to a total of 11. The decision came on the heels of council members earlier this month electing to grant their employees an additional, one-time paid holiday on July 3. That decision was based on the awkwardness of July 4 falling on a Tuesday, and City Council members' assertions that a working day Monday would likely lead to a low output of employee productivity, among other justifications.
