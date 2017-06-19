Gastonia company finds silver lining in wellness program Updated at

You hear the word "safety" a lot at Chemtura Corp. but another word that's become increasingly important at the Gastonia company: "Wellness." In the summer of 2016, the Gastonia company which recently merged with LANXESS, joined the Healthy Gaston initiative, a program created by Gaston Together/Gaston Community Healthcare Commission "Our number one priority is safety but we found that health issues were what often times keeps individuals from coming to work," said Reine Smirz, wellness committee chair.

