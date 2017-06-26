Gastonia college student killed in wreck

Gastonia college student killed in wreck

A Gastonia woman died early Tuesday morning after her car was hit by a vehicle traveling the wrong way on an Alamance County highway. Destiny Lajoy Jones, 22, of 522 Rankin Ave., was killed in the collision, which also resulted in the death of 24-year-old Snow Camp resident Joshua Michael Lamm.

