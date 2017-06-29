Gastonia 7 mins ago 7:01 p.m.Babies - graduate' out of NICU
Gastonia's CaroMont Medical Center continues to make headlines around the word with its touching graduation ceremonies and portraits for babies who "graduate" from the hospital's neonatal intensive care unit . The ceremonies began six months ago, and they celebrate babies who came to the NICU after being born at least six weeks premature.
