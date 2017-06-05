Gastonia 5 mins ago 11:35 p.m.One dead, another injured after a...
State troopers say one person is dead following a multiple-vehicle accident on I-85 along Bessemer City Sunday morning. According to troopers, the crash took place at 7:50 a.m. on I-85 south near exit 10. The accident involved a Honda Odyssey and another car, troopers say.
