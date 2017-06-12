Gaston County residents busted with l...

Gaston County residents busted with live meth labs

Next Story Prev Story
37 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Detectives in Lincoln County were forced to shut down a popular road after three Gaston County residents were reportedly busted with live meth labs in a vehicle. Robert Gregory Wray, 40, of Gastonia, was stopped near the Boggs Street intersection in Lincoln County before 1 a.m. Wednesday after deputies noticed his vehicle crossing the center line.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,363 • Total comments across all topics: 281,753,228

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC