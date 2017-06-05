Former County Commissioner pleads guilty

2 hrs ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A former Gaston County commissioner will serve a time in jail after pleading guilty to obtaining property by a false pretense and misapplying pre-need funeral funds.  C. David Ward Jr., 71, pleaded guilty Monday morning to seven class H felony charges, three of which were obtaining property by a false pretense and four of which were misapplying pre-need funeral funds.  Ward was the owner and manager of Ward Funeral Service in Gastonia and was a commissioner for 16 years, ending his term in office in 2000.  According to District Attorney Locke Bell, Ward took money from clients wanting to purchase pre-need funeral insurance and used it for his own personal expenses.

