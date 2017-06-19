Former bowling alley sold in advance ...

Former bowling alley sold in advance of demolition, redevelopment

Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Gaston Gazette

The land where a bowling alley operated in Gastonia for decades is now under new ownership and on the verge of being fully redeveloped. The nearly four-acre site at 2201 E. Franklin Blvd. has been vacant since AMF Gastonia Lanes was abruptly closed down in April, with little notice to its longtime patrons and supporters.

