Firefighter injured in Gastonia fire
Fire Engineer Loren Ward collapsed early in battling the fire at Ashbrook Village Apartments off South New Hope Road. Gaston Emergency Management Services transported him to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|1 hr
|Curious
|1
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC