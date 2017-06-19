Firefighter injured in Gastonia fire

Firefighter injured in Gastonia fire

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Fire Engineer Loren Ward collapsed early in battling the fire at Ashbrook Village Apartments off South New Hope Road. Gaston Emergency Management Services transported him to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Gideon Adkins 1 hr Curious 1
Carmerton Historical Book. Jun 19 Apalmq 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Jun 18 Reggie Glitch Pack 286
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,312 • Total comments across all topics: 282,020,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC