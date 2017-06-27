Fantastic Shakers bringing a Myrtle B...

Fantastic Shakers bringing a Myrtle Beach Daysa to Gastonia Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

A group known as the “South's finest show band” will appear in Gastonia on Friday, June 30. The Fantastic Shakers are set to perform at Charlie's Restaurant and Entertainment, 124 S. South St., in downtown Gastonia. Owner Charlie Gunn said the doors open at 7:30 p.m., and food will be available for purchase, usually burgers, fries and wings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael Gideon Adkins Jun 25 Curious 1
Carmerton Historical Book. Jun 19 Apalmq 1
lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10) Jun 18 Reggie Glitch Pack 286
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,751 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC