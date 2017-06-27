Fantastic Shakers bringing a Myrtle Beach Daysa to Gastonia Updated at

A group known as the “South's finest show band” will appear in Gastonia on Friday, June 30. The Fantastic Shakers are set to perform at Charlie's Restaurant and Entertainment, 124 S. South St., in downtown Gastonia. Owner Charlie Gunn said the doors open at 7:30 p.m., and food will be available for purchase, usually burgers, fries and wings.

