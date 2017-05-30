Education Foundation awards $52K to t...

Education Foundation awards $52K to teachers

Next Story Prev Story
1 min ago Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Wearing a pair of star-shaped sunglasses at the podium, longtime Gaston County Education Foundation Executive Director Jennie Stultz proclaimed “We've got to prove how bright our future is.” Stultz helped the foundation to award Ron L. Ensley grants to teachers for the 25th year during a ceremony at First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia on Thursday. The individual and team grants, worth up to $2,000 each, go toward Gaston's public school teachers to use for classroom projects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
POTUS Trump haters 2 hr Tipster 4
Selling my nudes 23 hr Yo_ mama 2
Anyone know anything about custom knives May 9 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May 7 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Health Care
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,902 • Total comments across all topics: 281,515,017

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC