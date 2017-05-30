Education Foundation awards $52K to teachers

Wearing a pair of star-shaped sunglasses at the podium, longtime Gaston County Education Foundation Executive Director Jennie Stultz proclaimed “We've got to prove how bright our future is.” Stultz helped the foundation to award Ron L. Ensley grants to teachers for the 25th year during a ceremony at First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia on Thursday. The individual and team grants, worth up to $2,000 each, go toward Gaston's public school teachers to use for classroom projects.

