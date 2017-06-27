Conditions favorable for injured Gastonia firefighter
Gastonia Fire Engineer Loren Ward sat in a chair inside his Charlotte hospital room, remarking on his good fortune less than three days after a brain surgeon removed a piece of his skull. "After looking back at the what ifs or could haves and stuff, it could've been a lot of different," Ward said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael Gideon Adkins
|Jun 25
|Curious
|1
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC