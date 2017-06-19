Commotion at K-Mart ends in arrests

Philip Cullen Burr, 34, of Gastonia, and Jeramie Mitchell Pare, 33, of Belmont, were caught trying to take more than $800 of merchandise out the back door of the store at 706 E. Dixon Blvd., Shelby. Officers found Page behind the store just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.