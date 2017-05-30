Comic Con brings justice to Gaston

Fortunately the little girl dressed as the “Suicide Squad” star didn't have to smash any windows to get inside the Gastonia Main Branch Library for the third annual Gaston Comic Con on Saturday. A father and toddler dressed as Super Mario and Luigi or a Darth Vader sighting were the norm as kids and adults dressed as their favorite villains and superheroes from the comics, movies and TV.

