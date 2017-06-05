City Council gives Gastonia employees July 3 off at taxpayersa expense
Most workers across the country next month will endure a cumbersome calendar with a mid-week Fourth of July holiday, requiring them to punch a clock the day before and after the fireworks. But Gastonia's 881 full-time employees won't have that inconvenience, thanks to an extra July 3 holiday City Council members unanimously approved for them Tuesday night.
