City cleans up sewage spill into Long...

City cleans up sewage spill into Long Creek

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: The Gaston Gazette

Gastonia's Two Rivers Utilities announced this week 22,500 gallons of sewage discharged into the Catawba River Basin over the weekend. The overflow occurred Saturday at CTL Packaging USA at 1055 Gastonia Technology Parkway, according to a city press release.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gastonia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man shot in alleged robbery Jun 6 Pat Nivens 1
Anyone know anything about custom knives May '17 oog 2
News Woof, there it is! Updated at May '17 pat 1
News Lincolnton felon charged with break-in May '17 jlom 2
Nasty thing Apr '17 The hope 1
Selling Nudes? Mar '17 cawknballs 2
larry gene robinson (May '11) Mar '17 Blondie1973 13
See all Gastonia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gastonia Forum Now

Gastonia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gastonia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Gastonia, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,160 • Total comments across all topics: 281,649,903

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC