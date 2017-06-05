City cleans up sewage spill into Long Creek
Gastonia's Two Rivers Utilities announced this week 22,500 gallons of sewage discharged into the Catawba River Basin over the weekend. The overflow occurred Saturday at CTL Packaging USA at 1055 Gastonia Technology Parkway, according to a city press release.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC