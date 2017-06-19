Cars and Coffee gets revamp this Saturday in downtown Gastonia
A past event in downtown Gastonia that celebrated the timeless roar of a powerful engine and the fellowship of friends is getting a fresh coat of paint and a full tank of gas. Cars and Coffee will return to the historic business district this weekend, as organizers attempt to breathe new life into the monthly gathering and make it even more enjoyable than before.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC