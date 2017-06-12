Carolina Brotherhood rolls through Gastonia Updated at
A group of firefighters, police officers and emergency personnel making their way across the Carolinas were aided through Gastonia Wednesday by members of the city police department and Gaston County Sheriff's Office. The Carolina Brotherhood Ride made its way through Gastonia from N.C. 7 to Broad Street between 12:30-1 p.m, before leaving for U.S. 74 and Cleveland County.
