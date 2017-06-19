Brother, sister follow in siblingsa footsteps in a Liberty Mountaina
For the Mansfields of Gastonia, “Liberty Mountain: the Revolutionary Drama” is a family affair. When the Revolutionary War drama opens Friday, June 23, for its fourth season in Kings Mountain, Diana and Corey Mansfield will be following in their siblings' footsteps.
