Bots clash at The Schiele Updated at

Engineers, many from local robotics clubs, clashed their metal minions against each other at the annual Clash of the Bots event at The Schiele Museum in Gastonia on Saturday.
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Jun 19
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Jun 18
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
