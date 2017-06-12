Attempted murder suspect caught

Christian William Hilliard, 19, was booked into Gaston County Jail on June 9 after police had been searching for him in connection to a first-degree burglary that ended in an attempted murder on May 16 this year.  According to the warrant for his arrest, Hilliard struck a Gastonia resident with a hammer on the head and body while he and a group of people robbed him.

