Attempted murder suspect caught
Christian William Hilliard, 19, was booked into Gaston County Jail on June 9 after police had been searching for him in connection to a first-degree burglary that ended in an attempted murder on May 16 this year. According to the warrant for his arrest, Hilliard struck a Gastonia resident with a hammer on the head and body while he and a group of people robbed him.
