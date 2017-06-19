Arrest made in Gastonia hit and run case
A Gastonia man was arrested Wednesday, three days after police say he caused a man life-threatening injuries by hitting him with his car and then leaving the scene. Christopher Lavon Wilson, 29, is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious injury stemming from the Sunday incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gaston Gazette.
Add your comments below
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carmerton Historical Book.
|Mon
|Apalmq
|1
|lon eric brooks a very dangerouse and child mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|Reggie Glitch Pack
|286
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Jun 6
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May '17
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gastonia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC