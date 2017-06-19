Arrest made in Gastonia hit and run case

Arrest made in Gastonia hit and run case

1 hr ago

A Gastonia man was arrested Wednesday, three days after police say he caused a man life-threatening injuries by hitting him with his car and then leaving the scene. Christopher Lavon Wilson, 29, is charged with felony hit and run resulting in serious injury stemming from the Sunday incident.

