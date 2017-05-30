Argument over hair clippers may have led to killing
The confrontation police say sparked gunfire outside a Gastonia plasma center Thursday centered around hair clippers, according to the half brother of the man killed in the incident. Demetrius Terrell Wheeling, 39, died a short time after being transported to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.
