a His can-do attitude is inspiringa Updated at

Bobby Lang, 22, couldn't help but recreate one of his favorite moments of the year Tuesday as he demonstrated his runway walk from the Webb Street School fashion show held this spring. Stylin' and profilin' like the professional wrestler Ric Flair, Lang showed his principal and teacher how he strut his stuff.
Gastonia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man shot in alleged robbery
|Tue
|Pat Nivens
|1
|Anyone know anything about custom knives
|May 9
|oog
|2
|Woof, there it is! Updated at
|May '17
|pat
|1
|Lincolnton felon charged with break-in
|May '17
|jlom
|2
|Nasty thing
|Apr '17
|The hope
|1
|Selling Nudes?
|Mar '17
|cawknballs
|2
|larry gene robinson (May '11)
|Mar '17
|Blondie1973
|13
